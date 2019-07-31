Share:

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Central Executive Committee held here on Tuesday at party’s Central Secretariat with Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee in the chair.

The party’s Central Media Department said in a statement that Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan Ansari, Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad, and joint secretaries of the party were present in the meeting.

The meeting held detailed discussions on party’s organisational matters and its future course of action in the light of current political milieu of the country. In addition to that, the meeting deliberated over the targets being assigned to the provincial organisations of the party. CEC agreed upon expediting the process of reorganization of the party on division, district and lower level. Moreover the meeting expressed pleasure over PM’ successful maiden visit to US and thanked overseas Pakistanis for pouring out in great numbers to welcome the premiere at Capital One Arena.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee lauded PM Imran Khan and stated that it was diplomatic success of PM Khan and his government that after decades long negligence, the Kashmir issue has not only taken global attention but the world had started to realize the significance of its resolution. The meeting pledged to “counter and dismantle opposition’s every move of propaganda against the incumbent government and reiterated its support to the reforms being undertaken by the party-led federal and provincial governments.”

Coming down hard on opposition, Nyazee said that joint opposition was hell bent upon vandalising democratic morals. “The only justification behind their protest apparently, is to escape accountability and to cloak the embarrassment after being rejected by the public,” he said and stressed that neither the accountability would stop nor would they be allowed to hold the system hostage in the garb of protests.

The meeting condemned in the strongest terms the brutal assault on PTI MNA Aalamgir Khan allegedly by Pakistan People’s Party activists what it said under the command of Sindh police. Chief Organiser warned PPP to refrain from resorting to “fascist tactics to suppress voice of opposition in Sindh.”

Members of the meeting prayed for the martyrs of terrorist attacks on armed forces in Baluchistan and North Waziristan and also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the army plane crash incident near Rawalpindi.