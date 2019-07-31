Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tuesday rejected rumours of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s resignation ahead of a final voting on no-confidence motion against him.

Sources close to the PTI’s parliamentary party in the Senate confirmed that there was no truth in the rumours that Sanjrani was resigning to “avoid embarrassment he might face as a result of his removal through opposition’s no confidence.”

PTI thinks that such rumours are being spread by the “defeated” opposition; a PTI lawmaker said, adding the parliamentary party had decided that the final voting on the no-trust motion would be conducted on the August 1 session of Senate summoned for this purpose.

“There is no truth in some media reports that the voting would be delayed for another 7 days,” he said. He also said that the government was expecting votes for Sanjrani from the opposition as they would vote for him in a secret balloting according on the call of their conscience.

Opp senators discuss efforts to garner support for no-trust motion

A day earlier, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati had indicated during a news conference that perhaps voting on the no-confidence would not be held on August 1 as 7-day period would have completed since this day.

Earlier, the senators of PTI and its allied parties led by Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz met with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the no-confidence motions against chairman and deputy chairman Senate. A PTI lawmaker quoting PM said that he told the meeting that opposition moved no-trust as a tactic to avoid accountability process as this was the only grey area for PTI, because of having no majority in the 104-memmber house, where it could be pressurised. PM also said that the accountability process would continue at all levels and criticised JUI-F chief fordoing politics in the name of religion.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the frequent meetings of joint opposition in the Senate within a day in a power of show to make successful no-trust motion against Sanjrani has irked the ruling PTI.

The opposition in the Senate met twice on Tuesday, first at the parliament house and then at the dinner hosted by Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman. Earlier this month, the opposition had met for a number of times since July 9 when it moved a no-confidence against Sanjrani.

The opposition parties will again meet twice today first at a luncheon hosted by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and then at a dinner.

While talking to reporters at the Parliament House, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said that the opposition’s twice meetings within a day were not understandable. “It looks that there are gathering daily because they facing difficulties to garner the required number (to make successful the motion),” he said.

Describing the reason of his meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other politicians of opposition, he said that he had done this to inform them that the way being adopted to remove Sanjrani was not right as this would open doors for no-confidence motions in the future.

Faraz again hoped that the opposition’s move against chairman Senate was set to fail. “Those opposition senators who are wise and honourable will vote for Sanjrani,” he said.

He also said that they were all political people and should sit together to end the present logjam on the issue.

Parliamentary leader of PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman while talking to The Nation said that the opposition’s meetings on daily basis would continue till the voting on no-confidence motion that is set to be held on the August 1. She said that these meetings were not only necessary to generate an activity ahead of the voting process but also to clear confusion among some senators on the voting process as government was in the habit of spreading rumours on the issue.