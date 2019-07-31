Share:

Lahore - Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association President Nasir Rehmat has hired the services of Fiaz Ahmad Ranjha Advocate as the association’s legal advisor.

Ranjha, who is secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Association, will oversee all the legal affairs of the association. The president made the decision after consultation with all the members of the association.

PFA: The Punjab Food Authority has completed its newly established board and meeting of the new board would possibly be held next week.

Punjab Food Authority Chairman Omer Tanveer Butt would preside over the board meeting. Discussion on important matters was postponed due to postponement of meeting for 15 months.

Director General Muhammad Usman on Tuesday presided over a session to discuss the agenda and its preparation, including new laws and regulations, and important legislation that would be presented to PFA board.