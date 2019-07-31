Share:

Punjab Assembly has undertaken best legislation during its first year and 17 laws of public welfare have been passed which is more than the National Assembly and other Provincial Assemblies.

This was stated by Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi while talking to the journalists on Wednesday.

He said that the Punjab Assembly in its first parliamentary year met for 102 days in 12 sessions fulfilling the constitutional requirement. Important laws passed included

The Punjab Local Government Act 2019, The Punjab Right to Public Service Act 2019, The Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 besides legislation for

establishing NUML University in Mianwali and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology in Dera Ghazi Khan and also The Punjab Assembly Secretariat Services Act 2019.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that during year 470 questions were answered in the Punjab Assembly, answers to 37 Call Attention Notices

pertaining to law and order were provided in the Assembly while proceedings were held on 719 Adjournment Motion notices and 35 resolutions of public interest were approved.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the Assembly's new building and mosque, pending for last 10 years, will Insha-Allah be completed by December

2019, furthermore work on construction has also been started on the new hostel for the MPAs.

He said that the Punjab Assembly has always remained first in providing information on its website for the benefit of the MPAs, researchers and

the people, information about the MPAs and the Assembly Secretariat have been provided on the Punjab Assembly website, additionally all laws applicable in the Punjab have also been put on the Assembly website.

Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that for awareness about MPAs attendance their presence during the sessions has been displayed on the website.