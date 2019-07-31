Share:

Demo against water accumulation at grain market

TOBA TEK SINGH/ KAMALIA (STAFF REPORTERS): Kamalia Grain Market commission agents and labourers Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside market committee office over the market committee’s alleged failure to drain out rain water from the grain market. Grain Market Commission Agents Association general secretary Aftab Ahmed told the media that due to three-day intermittent rain, rain water inundated the whole grain market. “As a result, loss of millions of rupees has been faced by the commission agents as their stock of red chilli and different grains have been destroyed by the rain water,” they said. They demanded that the market committee officials immediately drain out rain water so that they could resume their business activities that were suspended for three days. The labourers told the media that they earned money through loading and unloading of grains. “But for the last three days, we are unable to earn livelihood due to suspension of business activities owing to rain water accumulation in the market,” they added. When contacted, market committee officials claimed that efforts were being made to drain out the rain water from the market.

Admin for 8k more saplings in Kamalia Forest

KAMALIA (STAFF REPORTER): Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rasheed paid a surprise visit to Kamalia Jungle here the other day. Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar, Tehsildar M Abid, and Chief Officer Ehtisham Malik accompanied him. The DC directed SDO Forest Ali Abu al-Hassan to plant 8,000 more saplings to make the forest greener. He warned the department officials of stern action in case of any negligence.

CLINIC SEALED

Acting on the instructions of Kamalia AC Rao Tasleem Akhtar, a drug inspector and his team sealed the clinic of a quack at Mohallah Bagaiwala. They also submitted a challan to the drug court against the quack identified as Muzaffar. Talking to media, the drug inspector said that indiscriminate action was being taken against the quacks on a daily-basis. He vowed that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.

NABBED

Saddr police arrested Falak Shair near Chak 736/GB for carrying an unlicensed 30-bore pistol and its bullets. The police filed a case against him.

Anti-dengue awareness walk

NOORPUR THAL (STAFF REPORTER): The Noorpur Thal tehsil administration organised an awareness walk in connection with Dengue Day here. Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Qaiser Borana and Chief Officer Nasir Hussain Kanwal led the walk. A large number of people participated in the walk. Addressing the occasion, the AC directed all the departments concerned to avoid spread of dengue virus in their respective areas.

VISIT

Khushab Deputy Commissioner Masarrat Jabeen, along with Noorpur Thal Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar, visited Land Record Computerisation Centre here. She took round of various sections of the land record centre. Incharge land record centre Rana Khurram Shehzad briefed her about the services being delivered at the centre. The DC showed satisfaction over performance of the staff.