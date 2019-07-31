Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Ahmed Awan has said that health department is servicing of the poor free of cost and asked the officers to ensure free of cost health treatment facilities in all the government hospitals of the province.

He was speaking at the open court held here on Tuesday in district health office Mirpurkhas that was attended by government officers, director health Mirpurkhas division Akram Sultan, director general health services Hyderabad Masood Solangi, district health officer Abdul Ghafoor Talpure, civil surgeon Aslam Ansari and additional civil surgeon Abdul Wahid Khaskheli, health staff, journalists and citizens.

The health secretary further said that the aim to hold the open court was to know the problems of the masses and their solutions. He said that various health centers were working under public private partnership in the province.

He told that recently 22 doctors had appointed in the civil hospital Mirpurkhas and asked the civil surgeon to inform him about those doctors did not join so that in future action be taken against them.

Journalist Syed Liaqat Shah complained that vaccines of snake and dog bite cases were not available in the civil hospital Mirpurkhas. He further said that there was shortage of staff and vaccinators in the hospital and urged to start the newly district head quarter hospital MIrpurkhas, establish NICVD at Mirpurkhas, make civil hospital Mirpurkhas as emergency center, increase the budget of civil hospital Mirpurkhas, PCR report be provided within a month, all the test be made in the civil hospital laboratory etc.

Later, secretary health assured that problems of the masses would be resolved on priority basis. The secretary health along with officers visited the different wards of the civil hospital and also inquired after patients.