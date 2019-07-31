KARACHI - In a brazen act of theft, unidentified men on Tuesday took away the vehicle-Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) used by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
The incident was not only a brazen act as it happened with the IT Minister and MQM-P Convener but also more concerning as it occurred outside the MQM-P makeshift headquarters in Karachi in the early morning on Tuesday.
The incident resonate concerns in the city that has witnessed a surge in the street crime activities in recent past along with increased incidents of motorcycle and vehicle thefts in the city. The police, Rangers and other authorities have constantly claimed success in busting groups involved in such activities and recovering mobile phones and other valuable but is still to overcome the continuous increase in incidents of thefts and snatchings in the city.
According to New Town Police in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, two unidentified men were seen in CCTV footages stealing the MQM-P leader vehicle from outside the party headquarters in Bahadurabad.
The vehicle was in the ownership of MQM-P’s disbanded charity wing Khaidmat-e-Khalq Foundation and was in use of the convener of the party Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
“Whenever he is in Karachi, he uses this vehicle bearing a registration number TU 3157,” said an MQM-P official adding that it was recently purchased.