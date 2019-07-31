Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered arrest of main accused Mohsin Habib in Rs1.68 billion National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) scam.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked why Mohsin Habib has not been arrested yet as he was involved in the biggest scandal.

The special prosecutor informed the court that Mohsin is in Pakistan upon which, acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed expressed resentment over National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team for not able to detain the accused so far. Subsequently, Justice Ijaz directed to present the report after apprehending Mohsin Habib and adjourned the hearing for indefinite time period.