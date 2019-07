Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq has imposed ban on swimming in Sajjikot waterfall, declaring it dangerous, till further order.

During the last two years several people had lost their lives while swimming in the deep waterfall, which they thought was shallow.

In order to save precious human lives district administration has imposed ban and directed police not to let anybody swim there. Amir Afaq warned that the violators would be punished.