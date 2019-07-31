Share:

Indian troops martyred three more youth in Bandipora district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a violent military operation at Baktur in Gurez area of the district.

An Indian army officer said that the operation was still going on in the area.

On the other hand, unknown persons hurled a grenade on an Indian police party in Sharifabad area of Tral town, the KSM repored.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops cordoned off the area and launched search operation.