Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Wapda on Tuesday stunned defending champion PAF by 3-0 to enter the semifinals of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Pakistan Air Force skipper Mansoor, Mujahid, Mehdi Khan and Javed played well and made some good moves. But Wapda took the lead in the 29th minute when Usman Manzoor slammed in a beautiful goal. Wapda doubled the lead through Ashfaq Uddin. In second half, PAF also got some good scoring opportunities but the attempts of skipper Mansoor, veteran forward Mujahid, Mehdi went wide from the goal-post.

Mansoor had two easy goal scoring chances but despite his efforts PAF failed to reduce the margin. It was in the 75th minute when Ashfaq Uddin scored another goal on the field attempt to make the tally 3-0. PAF tried their hard to level the tally but failed due to poor finishing and thus Wapda marched into vital victory.

Pakistan Sports Board Director Sports Coaching Center Pesahwar Mian Wahid Shah was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the quarter-finals the players of Pakistan Air Force and Wapda were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, Chief Commissioner Qazi Asif, Match Commissioner Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling match.