KARACHI - The Sindh government and World Health Organization have decided to hold donor conference in September for proper treatment and rehabilitation of HIV affected people and take necessary steps to stop further spread of the infection.

This decision was taken by Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday while meeting with WHO delegation led by Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari Regional Director EMRO.

The delegation told the chief minister that they were working with provincial AIDS Control programme in Larkana and have imparted them necessary training for screening and method of treatment of HIV affected people.

Shah said that through district administration a massive operation was in progress against quacks, substandard and unauthorised blood banks and a public awareness programme has also been launched locally.

He told the delegation that he had established a Rs1 billion Endowment Fund for treatment and rehabilitation of HIV affected people. The delegation proposed to convene a donor conference in September next so that kits, medicines and other material could be received. The chief minister agreed the proposal and issued necessary directives for the purpose.

Shah said that he was planning to conduct screening in other districts also so that a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation programme with the assistance of the donor could be launched all over Sindh.

He also told the delegation that HIV/AIDs control education and awareness would be included in curriculum. “The education department is working on the proposal and experts would also taken on board so that script, stage/class can be decided,” he said.

The WHO delegation also agreed with the chief minister to assist provincial govt in Hepatitis control programme.

WHO delegation calls on governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that measures taken to prevent spread of HIV by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Larkana were commendable particularly in Larkana.

Talking to a delegation of WHO which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that affected patients can lead a healthy life with provision of best health facilities and medicines.

The governor said that besides combating the spread of HIV, a special campaign to raise awareness about the disease was also the need of the hour and in this regard role of WHO was of utmost importance. Imran Ismail said that imparting modern training to the people associated with the medical sector would also prove to be helpful in combating the spread of such diseases.

WHO delegation led by its Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Saleem Saif Al-Mandhri also included its Director Program Management Dr. Farah Ahmed, WHO Country Head and other officials. WHO Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Salim Saif informed the Governor Sindh that WHO was working in collaboration with the relevant organization in compliance to the requisition of the federal government.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure early stage diagnosis of HIV and its treatment. The provincial government was provided with 50,000 pre qualified kits for the diagnosis of HIV.