Share:

Lahore - Women clinched top positions in the Punjab University BA/BSc exams, the university announced on Tuesda. In BA exams, Tooba Afzal topped with 646 out of 800 marks followed by Aneezah Ahmad with 631 and Sadaf Faryad with 628 marks. In BSc exams Noshaba Zafar bagged the first position with 714 marks while Iqra Anmol with 682 marks and Abeeha Fatima with 673 marks secured the second and third positions. The Punjab University will organise prize distribution ceremony for position holders at Al-Raazi Hall today. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the chief guest.