ISLAMABAD - Police have rounded up some 14 outlaws including three active members of a dacoit gang and recovered snatched cash, valuables and vehicle from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Thursday. According to him, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents in the federal capital. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.