ISLAMABAD - The exports of vegetables products from the country witnessed decrease of 2.24 per cent during fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported vegetables products worth $ 3309.086 million during July-June (2019-20) against the exports of $ 3384.939 million during July-June (2018-19), showing nominal decreased of 2.24 per cent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The food commodities that contributed in positive growth of vegetable exports included edible vegetables, export of which grew from $239.439 million last year to $291.222 million during the fiscal year under review, showing increase of 21.62 per cent. During the fiscal year 2019-20, the exports of cereals also witnessed nominal increase of 0.53 per cent, from $2300.521 million to $2312.939 million.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included coffee, tea, Mate and spices, export of which declined from $124.332 million last year to $113.716 million during the fiscal year under review, showing negative growth of 8.53 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits decreased by 16.80 per cent from $108.504 million to $90.271 million while the export of milling industry product also declined by 70.59 per cent from $131.438 million to $ 38.654 million, the data added.

The exports of edible fruits and nuts decreased by 3.36 per cent from $428.488 million to $414.070 million while the export of other vegetable saps and extracts (lac, gums, resins) also declined by 8.43 per cent from $40.873 million to $37.425 million, the data added.