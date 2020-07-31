Share:

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen sealed 47 shops and two plazas on the charge of violation of lockdown.

A spokesman for local administration said on Thursday that the AC Jaranwala conducted surprise checking on implementation on lockdown in his jurisdiction and found 47 shops and two plazas operational despite lockdown.

Therefore, the AC sealed the shops and plazas and arrested 16 accused.

Meanwhile, the district transport department issued challans to 65 vehicles including buses and vans and impounded 23 others over violation of the COVID-19 lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A team, headed by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zamir Hussain, during checking of violation of the SOPs in public transport, found that passengers were sitting in buses and vans without masks. The team imposed Rs 108,500 fine on transporters.