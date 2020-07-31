Share:

Islamabad - As many as five persons were killed while two others got injured in a firing incident and train accident in different parts of federal capital, informed sources on Thursday.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, they said.

According to details, a furious gun battle broke out between Raja Surkhab and Sardar Sadqar groups in Chirah Village in the limits of Police Station (PS) Nilore leaving three persons dead and another maimed critically.

The reason behind the bloodshed is told to be an enmity, they said. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area besides collecting evidences from crime scene and shifting the dead bodies and injured person to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The deceased were identified as Sajid, Sami Ullah and Rana Zahid whereas Rashid Ali Bhola was maimed. The funeral prayer of the deceased was held at Chirah Village at 4pm. SP Rural Amhad Farooq Bhutter deployed additional force to maintain law and order situation.

A senior police officer told The Nation that so far the families were busy in burials and police had not received any complaint yet from any party. Action would be taken against the accused after receiving complaints from heirs, he said.

Meanwhile, two women were killed whereas a girl sustained critical injuries after being hit with a speeding train at Tarnol Railway Crossing.

According to details, the three females were crossing the railway track at Tarnol when they were hit by Rawalpindi-Multan bounded Eid Special train. Resultantly, the two women were killed on the spot whereas the girl sustained multiple injuries. The occurrence of incident sparked a massive protest by the locals and the heirs of victims at Tarnol.

The protestors attacked Tarnol Railway Station and ransacked the offices, glass doors and windows, flower pots and the seats and benches. A heavy contingent of Tarnol and Railway police rushed to the scene and controlled the tense situation.