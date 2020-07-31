Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Thursday announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination and passing percentage of regular and private students remained 93.22 per cent.

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation, students were passed with awarding 3 per cent additional marks viewing their previous performance instead of conducting examination.

As per the result announced, female students secured top positions in all groups except commerce. According to the result announced, 59,512 regular students appeared in the exam and 57,115 passed it with 95.97 per cent ratio.

Meanwhile, 11,970 private students also appeared in HSSC exams and 9,520 passed it. The passing percentage of students remained 79.53 per cent.

71,482 candidates appeared in the exam and 6,635 passed with an overall passing percentage of 93.22 per cent.

Details released by FBISE said that female students secured top positions in humanities, pre-medical, pre engineering and science general group, while top two positions of commerce group were secured by boys.

In the group of humanities, Zainab Afzal of Public Schools and College, Jutial Gilgit stood first with 1,000 marks, Haleema Gul of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 got second position with 995 marks and 3rd position was taken by Muhammad Hassan of Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel, Islamabad with 983 marks.

In pre-medical group, Saira Azhar of Army Public School & College (APS&C) Humayun road, Rawalpindi stood 1st with 1,088 marks, Aneesa Rashid of same institute second with 1,085 marks and Mahnoor Fatima of the same institute secured 3rd position with 1,081 numbers. In pre-engineering group, Minahil Nadeem from Hamza APS&C, Stadium Road Rawalpindi stood 1st with 1,075 marks and Ayza Amer of the same institute stood second with 1,073 marks. Third position in the pre-engineering group was shared by two female students of Punjab College of Science, 12-D West, Fazal-e-Haq Road Islamabad and Rakhmeen Gul of OPF Girls College, F-8/2, and Islamabad. Both took 1,071 marks.

In science general group, 1st position was secured by Hira of Askaria College 117 Market Road Rawalpindi and Suman Asim of Pakistan International School Al-Jubail 31951, Saudi Arabia with 1,065 marks.

Shifa Fatima from Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges H-8/1, Islamabad stood second with 1,046 marks, while 3rd position was secured by Nimra Mushtaq of Bahria College, Nore-I MT Khan Road Karachi with 1,036 marks.

In commerce group, Khalid from Fauji Foundation College for Boys, New Lalazar, and Rawalpindi Cantt stood first with 997 marks, Sajid Ali from Pakistan International School, Doha, Qatar got second position with 983 marks and Mahnoor Qaiser of Punjab College Campus of Hill House Boarding School Sector H-11/4, Islamabad stood 3rd with 980 marks. The board also said that the special annual examination HSSC 2020 will commence from Tuesday, 20th October 2020 and the last date for receipt of admission forms in the board’s office is 20th August, 2020.

The notification issued by the board in this regard said that all those regular and ex/private candidates who are not satisfied by their HSSC-II result are eligible to apply in the HSSC special Annual Examination 2020 after getting their results cancelled and no exam fee shall be charged.

It said that no fresh candidate is allowed to appear in Special Annual Examination 2020 and the candidates (improvement & compartment) having their last chance to appear in exam are eligible to apply on separate form placed on FBISE website along with prescribed fee and schedule for submission of admission forms.