ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the nation to observe precautionary measures and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid days to contain spread of Corona pandemic.
In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said that corona cases had significantly been declined in the country due to effective smart lockdown policies and discipline by the public.
He asked the citizens to avoid crowds in cattle markets as more caution was required to defeat the epidemic completely.
The President said the government had adopted targeted smart lockdown and poor-friendly policies and provided financial assistance to the deserving families at their door step through Ehsaas Programme so that they could stay at home and follow SOPs.