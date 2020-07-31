Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the nation to observe pre­cautionary measures and follow standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs) during Eid days to con­tain spread of Corona pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he said that corona cas­es had significantly been declined in the country due to effective smart lockdown policies and discipline by the public.

He asked the citizens to avoid crowds in cattle markets as more caution was required to defeat the epidemic completely.

The President said the government had adopted targeted smart lockdown and poor-friendly poli­cies and provided finan­cial assistance to the de­serving families at their door step through Eh­saas Programme so that they could stay at home and follow SOPs.