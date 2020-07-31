Share:

Islamabad/Karachi - Pakistan Army has been called in to assist civil administration ro manage urban flooding situation in Karachi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the Pakistan Army troops will help the civil administration in managing the situation arising out of the urban flooding after Karachi received heavy rains. "Army called to assist civil administration for managing urban flooding situation in Karachi," the ISPR said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet had given formal approval for deploying Pakistan Army troops to help address urban flooding in the provincial metropolis due to the city's poor drainage system. It is to be mentioned here that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had sent a summary to the premier regarding the situation in Karachi. A day earlier, the PM had tasked the NDMA chairman to visit Karachi to assess the situation and start its clean-up operations.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Governor House here Thursday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said PM Imran Khan had signed an important summary today (Thursday) under which Pakistan Army, NDMA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would prepare a plan to deal with rainwater and garbage in the city.

The plan would suggest measures to deal with the issues on long and short term bases, he said. Governor Imran Ismail was flanked by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and other PTI leaders. Imran Ismail said that these federal institutions would later implement upon the strategies and hoped that the Sindh government would extend its cooperation in this regard.

He said that premier was worried over the ongoing situation in Karachi and wanted to resolve them so that it could emerge as top cities on the global sphere.

“This is the city of all of us and these measures will help in resolving its long-standing issues,” the governor said.

He said that instead of accusing each other, they had to join hands to serve the city.

The governor while divulging the cleanliness plan said that the city would be cleaned in three phases with garbage pulled out from nullahs would be shifted to landfill sites in the first phase.