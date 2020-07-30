Share:

ISLAMABAD - Everything old is new again for Bella Hadid. The model, 23, was seen rocking a seriously retro look while vintage shopping in New York City. From the bright tank top to her rimless shades, Bella was dressed to turn heads in her super trendy, 90s inspired look. The star worked a pretty yellow and pink tank top, brown face mask, and a comfortable pair of black sneakers. Bella looked like a pop star as she stepped out with her eyes shaded behind a pair of rimless shades. In yet another nod to the hip decade, she wore a choker necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings. The only article of clothing diverging from the 90s trend were her eye-catching trousers, which were definitely more hippie chic.Following her shopping trip, Bella was seen leaving the vintage store rocking yet another retro garment. Leaving the store carrying a packed shopping bag, the star was seen wearing a quirky yellow button down, reminiscent of a 1950s bowling shirt.