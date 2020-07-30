Share:

ISLAMABAD - The preview of the Disney Plus film featured a short clip of eight year old Blue Ivy wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress with pearls and red lipstick amid a formal dance scene. The daughter of Beyonce, 38, and Jay-Z, 50, had her hair up in a high bun and wore a gold and pearl crown.

The clip opened with a voice-over of Beyonce saying, ‘To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist.’ She then broke into song amid images of people in hot pink and orange outfits around synchronized swimmers in a pool.

The colorful imagery was followed by the formal dance scene and her daughter’s cameo. Black Is King is a visual album by Beyoncé that reimagines the lessons of The Lion King.