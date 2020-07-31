Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cabinet Committee on Energy Thursday reviewed the implementation status of the cabinet decisions regarding Circular Debt Reporting Format and Capacity Charges of government owned power plants. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Thursday. Cabinet Committee on Energy reviewed the implementation status of the cabinet decisions on energy sector as follows: Circular Debt Reporting Format, Competitive Marketplace for Electricity-Development Plan, Capacity Charges of government owned power plants, Fuel Cost Optimization of Power Plants, and Governance Reforms in Power Sector. The Cabinet Committee also reviewed the status of bankable feasibility study covering technical, commercial and financial aspects to connect Coal Mines with suitable station on Mirpurkhas - Khokhropar section of Pakistan. Further modus operandi of both the initiatives will be combined in the next meeting of the CCoE. The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.