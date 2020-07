Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gillani, Sajada Nasheen Darga Aalia Golrah Sharif. In a message, the CM has paid tributes to the religious services of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gillani and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.