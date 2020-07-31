Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that contact tracing has played a vital role in the country’s ability to reach COVID patients. In a tweet on Thursday, he said that the Covid-19 patients were traced before they spread virus without realizing they are carrying the virus. He said that he has been emphasizing to the provinces that ground teams doing contact tracing have to be increased. He observed a substantial progress during the last one month in this regard. “From 3 contacts per index we have now increased to more than 7 contacts traced for each index person,” he said. Meanwhile, another 1,248 people have recovered from Coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the COVID-19 portal, taking the total number of recoveries to 246,131. According to the portal, 1,179 people are in critical condition at present.