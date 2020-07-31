Share:

Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 27 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 278,304. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,951.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 903 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 120,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,873 in Punjab, 33,958 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,014 in Islamabad, 11,732 in Balochistan, 2,073 in Azad Kashmir and 2,105 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,973,237 coronavirus tests and 20,507 in last 24 hours. 247,177 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,146 patients are in critical condition.