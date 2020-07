Share:

GUJRAT - Devna Junior Cricket Club defeated Jaliani Junior Cricket Club by 35 runs in the final to clinch the title of Gujrat Jaliani Cricket Tournament 2020 on Wednesday. Abdullah Ghazanfar of Devna Club (4-13) played a key role in his team’s convincing win. Former cricketer Ch Ghazanfar Ali alias Lala Jee was the chief guest at the final and distributed prizes among the top performers. Top social activist of the area Saeedullah was also present there.