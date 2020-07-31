Share:

KHANEWAL/ SARGODHA - District Quality Control Board (DQCB) met on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in the chair and heard 30 cases against quakes and medical stores.

Sherazi ordered to send three cases to drug court Multan, issued warning to ten more while fifteen other respondents were told to appear before the board on next date of hearing.

DC commended the drug inspectors and other health officials on showing good performance.

He said that administration was tightening noose around those running medical stores without permission, and dealing in expired and banned drugs. He warned that no illegal act would go unpunished.

ADCR Ikram Malik, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Dogar, CEO health Dr Maria and drug inspectors attended the meeting.

Rescue 1122 issues special plan for Eid ul Azha

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha has issued plan for Eid-ul-Azha for providing prompt service to the victims and needy persons during Eid holidays.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah on Thursday, more than 361 rescue personnel would perform duty in the district on Eid ul Azha.

He said that holidays of rescue workers had also been restricted on Eid days. Special rescue posts had also been set up at Eid gahs and other important places, including Jinnah Hall, Red Crescent Road and Qenchi Morr for providing immediate service to the needy persons, he said.