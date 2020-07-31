Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has congratulated the nation over passage of two important bills in the Senate related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and termed it a good initiative. In a statement, issued here on Thursday, the Law minister stated that two bills including Anti-terrorism (URS) Bill and the United Nations (Security Council Act) 1948 Amendment Bill were passed by the house. He hoped that passage of two such bills will help to meet the FATF deadline. He also congratulated that nation on the eve of Eid-ul Adha and requested to celebrate Eid with strict compliance of the SOPs against the corona irus and for maintaining social distancing.