Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has formed an 11-member team to launch inquiry on the report submitted by the sugar commission.

According to details, the team will investigate the matter of illegally exporting sugar to Afghanistan while it will also find evidence regarding money laundering.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and FIA to initiate inquiry on the sugar commission report.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had forwarded a letter to governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Competition Commission of Pakistan and three provinces in this regard.

The federal government had given 90-day time to present implementation report on the matter while it also directed FBR to investigate benami transactions of sugar mills and collect record of owners’ financial status.

Moreover, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was ordered to determine the responsible people under the facts of sugar commission report