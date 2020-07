Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Havelian-Thakot of the Karakoram Highway Phase II (KKH) under the CPEC, opened to traffic recently, will serve as a major project of connec­tivity for socio-econom­ic uplift.

The project is now stands completed with opening of its Class II Highway section, Mansehra-Thakot.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday, this mega road project would prove to be the backbone of the country’s economy and provide employment op­portunities to a large por­tion of the population.