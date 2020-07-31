Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) headed by its Secretary General Amir Liaqat Baloch called on PML-Q leaders on Thursday and expressed their reservations over the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill recently passed by Punjab Assembly.

The JI delegation had a detailed discussion over the bill with PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their Lahore residence.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present, whereas the Jamaat-i-Islami delegation included Fareed Ahmad Piracha, Khwaja Salahuddin, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Zikrullah Mujahid and Mohammad Javaid Kasuri.

The delegation asked for continuation of the process of consultation on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill with religious leaders to make it acceptable to all schools of thought.

Baloch said that Ch Parvez Elahi hailed from a family which had a religious background. He hoped that the process of consultation on this bill will continue.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that the process for consultation with ulema of all schools of thought was continuing.

He explained that the bill in fact was meant to keep all Muslim sets together and to promote love and unity.