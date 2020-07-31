Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed to impose a complete ban on the use of poly­thene bags across the province and ensure strict implementation of the decision by all district ad­ministrations.

Addressing the provincial cab­inet meeting, he said that there was no room for further relax­ation or concession in this re­gard. He directed to take concrete steps to control food prices and curb stockpiling in the province. He urged the concerned agencies to be active round the clock for cleanliness, especially during Eid-ul-Azha and also to celebrate Eid with simplicity to avoid possible dangers of Corona spread.

Mahmood Khan said, “We have been quite successful in controlling the spread of Corona pandem­ic through effective measures and public support, but we cannot af­ford to be negligent in this regard.”

The Chief Minister specifically directed the elected representa­tives to show simplicity during Eid and refrain from sitting in their Hujras so that the crowd did not gather.

Mahmood Khan also directed to re-open Revenue Court to focus on public welfare activities large­ly affected by the Corona pandem­ic, especially to address the issues being faced by the people related to financial matters and ensuring strict implementation on the gov­ernment issued SOPs.

Briefing media persons after cab­inet meeting, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Ban­gash said in the light of the spe­cial directive of the Chief Minister, a strategy was formulated to cele­brate Eid with utmost simplicity.

Bangash said the WSSP had been mobilized to ensure clean­liness during Eid-ul-Azha. The agency would ensure swift cleanli­ness during Eid. He said the meet­ing also expressed satisfaction over the reduction in Corona cas­es, government efforts and full co­operation of the people.

He warned coronavirus could spread again due to overcrowding or carelessness on the occasion of Eid. He appealed to the people to remain cautious to bring situa­tion under control. He urged the people to show same responsibil­ity and cooperation as they had shown since beginning of corona.

Bangash said the cabinet also di­rected the district administrations to implement ban on shopping bags and take full action against the violators. He said the provin­cial cabinet was informed that im­plementation of the ordinance had brought a clear stabilization in the prices of essential food items and the district administrations had been checking all the markets day and night.

He said the Chief Minister had issued instructions that hoarding, profiteering and artificial inflation would be dealt with iron hands and no concession would be al­lowed to ensure good governance.

Kamran Bangash said the pro­vincial cabinet approved appoint­ment of Fayyaz Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer for Trans Pesha­war and amendments to the Waqf Property Ordinance 1979. The cabinet also approved necessary amendments in the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925. The amend­ments were aimed at bringing transparency in the management of cooperative societies and better financial management and legal action against violating societies.

He said the provincial cabi­net also approved Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Trust Act 2020. The main purpose of the act was to regulate trust regulation, moni­toring registration procedure and other matters.

He said the provincial cabinet had approved handing over the management of Swat Serena Ho­tel to the tourism department.

The Chief Minister also inaugu­rated “Azm-e-Nao Programme” on Thursday for the revival of econo­my, job creation and re-running of all economic activities.

The programme aims to im­prove the health sector, pro­vide new employment opportu­nities, protect the working class, modern reforms, good govern­ance. Chief Minister formally an­nounced Rs. 29 billion for Azm-e-Nao Programme.