PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province and ensure strict implementation of the decision by all district administrations.
Addressing the provincial cabinet meeting, he said that there was no room for further relaxation or concession in this regard. He directed to take concrete steps to control food prices and curb stockpiling in the province. He urged the concerned agencies to be active round the clock for cleanliness, especially during Eid-ul-Azha and also to celebrate Eid with simplicity to avoid possible dangers of Corona spread.
Mahmood Khan said, “We have been quite successful in controlling the spread of Corona pandemic through effective measures and public support, but we cannot afford to be negligent in this regard.”
The Chief Minister specifically directed the elected representatives to show simplicity during Eid and refrain from sitting in their Hujras so that the crowd did not gather.
Mahmood Khan also directed to re-open Revenue Court to focus on public welfare activities largely affected by the Corona pandemic, especially to address the issues being faced by the people related to financial matters and ensuring strict implementation on the government issued SOPs.
Briefing media persons after cabinet meeting, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash said in the light of the special directive of the Chief Minister, a strategy was formulated to celebrate Eid with utmost simplicity.
Bangash said the WSSP had been mobilized to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha. The agency would ensure swift cleanliness during Eid. He said the meeting also expressed satisfaction over the reduction in Corona cases, government efforts and full cooperation of the people.
He warned coronavirus could spread again due to overcrowding or carelessness on the occasion of Eid. He appealed to the people to remain cautious to bring situation under control. He urged the people to show same responsibility and cooperation as they had shown since beginning of corona.
Bangash said the cabinet also directed the district administrations to implement ban on shopping bags and take full action against the violators. He said the provincial cabinet was informed that implementation of the ordinance had brought a clear stabilization in the prices of essential food items and the district administrations had been checking all the markets day and night.
He said the Chief Minister had issued instructions that hoarding, profiteering and artificial inflation would be dealt with iron hands and no concession would be allowed to ensure good governance.
Kamran Bangash said the provincial cabinet approved appointment of Fayyaz Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer for Trans Peshawar and amendments to the Waqf Property Ordinance 1979. The cabinet also approved necessary amendments in the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925. The amendments were aimed at bringing transparency in the management of cooperative societies and better financial management and legal action against violating societies.
He said the provincial cabinet also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trust Act 2020. The main purpose of the act was to regulate trust regulation, monitoring registration procedure and other matters.
He said the provincial cabinet had approved handing over the management of Swat Serena Hotel to the tourism department.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated “Azm-e-Nao Programme” on Thursday for the revival of economy, job creation and re-running of all economic activities.
The programme aims to improve the health sector, provide new employment opportunities, protect the working class, modern reforms, good governance. Chief Minister formally announced Rs. 29 billion for Azm-e-Nao Programme.