ISLAMABAD - From glamorous celebs on Eid special morning and talk shows to telefilms and sitcoms, mega awards ceremonies to Pakistani blockbuster movies, this Eid, HUM TV has a complete entertainment package with something for everyone. Eid-ul-Azha special telefilm ‘Laddu Ki Lady’ featuring the very talented Syed Jibran and Mansha Pasha in lead roles will air onthird day of Eid, at 8:00 pm and will keep the viewers engaged till the very last moment with its witty script. So, sit back, relax and enjoy a roller coaster ride of entertainment with HUM this Eid.