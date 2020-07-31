Share:

Dir upper - At-least nine people were killed and six others sustained injures in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in Cheragali area of Upper Dir district in the limits of Sheringle Police Station on Thursday.

Police said the rival groups exchanged fire after attending a funeral prayer of a villager. Nine people were killed on the spotm who were identified as Saeed Ghafoor son of Akhoon Baba, Ihsan son of Muhammad Zarin, Sultanat Khan son of Guld Dad Khan, Rozamin son of Sifat Khan, Muhammad Raziq son of Muhammad Zarin, Abdur Rahim son of Bahadar Jan, Maaz son of Gulab while the name of two others yet not confirmed by the police. The injured were included Yar Zamin son of Sifat Khan, Fazal Wahab son of Shazamin, Usman son of Rozamin, Imran son of Muhammad Shoaib and Lal Zada son of Akhoon Baba.

After the incident, police rushed to the area to control the situation. Police with the help of locals shifted the bodies and the injured to District Headquarter Hospital Dir.

DPO Dir Upper Main Naseeb Jan told the media person, the issue between the two groups was not so serious but it was a years-long land dispute. He said as DPO he with the help of Dispute Resolution Council and elders had so far resolved more than 1650 disputes.