PESHAWAR - In a bid to overcome socio-economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally launched a three-year economic recovery plan “Azm-e-Nau” (The Spirit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).
The plan will be implemented with the cost of Rs.29 billion through 43 interventions in 9 key development sectors which include economic growth, education, emergency response, health, organizing geographically spread and reachable jobs for development, public works, small & medium enterprises and social protection. The Chief Minister termed this economic recovery plan a continuation of the efforts to stabilize the economy affected by COVID-19 outbreak and said he would himself monitor implementation of the plan.
A ceremony in this regard having limited number of participants due to COVID-19 precautionary measures was held at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar and was attended by Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on PHE Riaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and high ups of the planning & development department.
Representatives from international development partners also participated through video link. The participants were briefed about the impacts of COVID-19 on economy in South Asia, anticipated impacts on vulnerable employments, objectives and salient features of the plan “Azm-e-Nau”, augmented implementation mechanism, roles and responsibilities for the plan and other related matters. It was informed that apart from dealing with short-term aspects of crisis management, “Azm-e-Nau” economic recovery plan had been prepared to avert economic fallout caused by the Corona pandemic through implementation of public sector interventions in expeditious manners.
In his closing remarks, the Chief Minister said that provincial government had taken unprecedented steps to contain spread of COVID-19 as well as to address issues being faced by the people.
“Launch of Azm-e-Nau plan is also a continuation of these efforts and that will prove to be a milestone in strengthening of healthcare system, compensating the economic losses incurred during the prevailing situation of coronavirus and to mitigate overall adverse effects of pandemic on provincial economy, reinforce stimuli and short to medium term liquidity for the revival of businesses grappling with the supply side shock,” he added.
Mahmood Khan lauded the efforts of his team at planning & development department for the preparation of comprehensive economic recovery plan in such a short time frame and said through joint efforts we would be able to put the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa back on track.