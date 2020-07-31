Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday asked Karachiites to lodge their complaints on 1399 of Citizens Complaints Information Centre in case they found that animals’ offal had not been lifted from their areas.

While presiding over a meeting held here to review the measures taken in view of Eid-ul-Adha, the mayor said that teams of District Municipal Corporations (DMC) would be sent to the city areas to dispose of the offal and keep the environment clean so that people could perform this religious obligation without any difficulty. Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Irshad, Director Fumigation Abdur Raheem Qidwai, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam, Director Musheer Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The mayor directed the district corporations’ staff to conduct fumigation at collection points on the Eid day as well as on the following days, adding that each district would be given three vehicles, spray and staff for the purpose. “Prompt action should be taken on the complaints lodged on Citizens Complaints Information Centre’s no,” he directed.

Wasim requested the citizens to show responsibility and keep their streets and roads clean by dumping offal only at designated places. “It is necessary to ensure cleanliness and follow the standard operating procedures in the wake of coronavirus and other diseases,” the mayor stressed.

He also directed district administrations to ensure cleanliness and lift the sacrificial animals’ offal without any delay as the situation might worsen in case of rain. “Effective mechanism should be devised for disposing of the animals’ remains so that people could be facilitated,” he said. He also gave instructions for completing fumigation around mosques, imam bargahs and eidgahs by Friday (today). Wasim was of the view that Ulemas should be requested to ask people to follow the standard operating procedures in the wake of COVID-19.

“Like previous years, hundreds of thousands of animals would be sacrificed across Karachi this year too, and this huge number necessitates making similar arrangements for the offal’s disposal,” he stressed.

Wasim urged the district administrations to take full advantage of their past experience to facilitate the citizens on this occasion. “This city belongs to all of us and we can keep it clean and disinfected only through joint efforts. I hope that all concerned departments would play their role in this regard,” he said.

He once again appealed to the citizens not to throw the animals’ offal in drains and stop the ones who do so as it would chock nullahs and ultimately, the people would suffer.