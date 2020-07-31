Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its climate standpoint for Eid-ul-Azha, from Friday to Sunday, anticipated downpour/wind-thundershowers with disconnected substantial falls at a few spots in the nation.

The met office has estimate precipitation in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Musa Khel, Kashmir and Islamabad from night or night to morning hours in eid days, while muggy and incompletely overcast climate conditions during the day.

Light downpour is likewise expected along Sindh-Makran Coast on Friday and Saturday, as indicated by the climate projection. Sweltering and muggy climate expected in different pieces of the nation.

The climate in Karachi will remain halfway overcast on Friday (today) with most extreme temperature between 35 to 37 degree Celsius. Southwestern breezes are blowing with 12 kilo-meters for every hour speed, the met office report said.

Principally blistering and sticky climate is normal in many pieces of the nation on Sunday, the second day of Eidul-Azha. Be that as it may, downpour thundershower is normal in Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Sialkot and Narowal, as per the climate office.