LAHORE - Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid ul Azha to maintain peace and ensure safety of the citizens.

While giving details of the security plan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan informed that more than 8,000 police officers and officials will perform security duty on Eid ul Azha.

He informed that there are more than 5,000 masajid in the city which are categorised according to their sensitivity.

All the masajids will be provided security. Strict monitoring of all these programmes and places will be ensured through CCTV cameras, he added.

Police Jawans of Special Security Units (SSUs) and Anti Riot Force (ARF) will be highly alert on their places of posting. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams along with vehicles of police stations will ensure effective patrolling around these religious places.

The citizens will be provided three layer safety at masajid, Imam Bargah and religious places. DIG Operations further said that implementation on 20-points government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures will be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with masajid committees and citizens.

All the citizens are requested to adopt precautionary measures including wearing and maintaining proper mask, distance in masques during prayers.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan further said that search and sweep operations, geofencing, biometric verification and all other preventive measures will be adopted to avoid any untoward situation.

Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras will be used for checking and monitoring purposes.

Ashfaq Khan said snipers will be deputed on the roofs of building adjacent to mosques to keep an eye on any possible suspects or suspicious activity.

Strict action will be taken against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Eid ul Azha. Surveillance has been started of the persons with previous record of one wheeling with the help of data base updated by Lahore Police and surety bonds are being taken from the parents of persons involved in one wheeling and aerial firing. All the vehicles, motor bikes and persons should be thoroughly checked at exit and entrance points of the city, Ashfaq Khan directed.

Preventive measures have been adopted against anti-social elements and their data has been updated to stop such culprits to disturb peace of the city.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan hoped that citizens will play positive role and provide full support to Lahore Police to ensure peace, law and order in the city on Eidul Azha.

Lahore Police operations wing has also deputed more than 1000 police officers and officials at all the 12 cattle selling points of the city, designated as special cattle markets for Eidul Azha, he concluded.