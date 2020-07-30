Share:

ISLAMABAD - And it is now en route to the Red Planet where it will search for signs of alien life. It took flight atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 7:50am ET (12:50 BST) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Perseverance, which is the same size as a large car and has six wheels, is also accompanied by an autonomous four pound (1.8kg) helicopter called Ingenuity which will study Mars’s atmosphere. ‘This is the ninth time we’ve landed on Mars, so we do have experience with it,’ NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told in an interview. ‘I’m exceptionally excited about what we’re about to do because we’re going to launch Mars 2020 with the Perseverance robot,’ Mr Bridenstine said during yesterday’s briefing.