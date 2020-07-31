Share:

LAHORE - The PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day-and- night to completely extirpate corruption from the society.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He asserted the incumbent government had promoted the norm of transparency in government affairs and expressed the satisfaction that PTI’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption has yielded positive results.

He said the government had taken several measures to eliminate corruption and promote a culture of merit and transparency. “The credit of decreasing corruption and promotion of the culture of transparency goes to the incumbent government”, he maintained.

He noted that during the previous tenures, corruption and plunder ravaged the country and corrupt elements took personal benefits while the country went bankrupt.

“There is no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan and transparent Pakistan is the agenda of the incumbent government”, he remarked, adding that it was satisfying that transparent policies of the PTI-led government had also been acknowledged at the world level.

The CM reiterated that the PTI had come into power with the agenda of accountability of the corrupt and elimination of corruption and vowed that this will be accomplished.