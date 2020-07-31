Share:

KARACHI - Member of Sindh Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh said here on Thursday that the reason why city submerged after the recent rains was the non-maintenance of sewerage lines for the last several years. “The rain and the resultant flood resulted in traffic jams, causing great inconvenience to the commuters,” he added. He regretted that the Sindh government was not doing anything to address the issues of people of Karachi, capital of the province, and country’s economic hub.

“Billion of rupees had been given to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) but unfortunately, the results are nowhere to be seen,” he claimed. Welcoming the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team in the city, Sheikh hoped the Authority would resolve the issues facing the city following the rains. “It is the NDMA that has always come to the rescue of people in all types of disasters; be it rains, earthquake or a pandemic,” the PTI leader concluded.