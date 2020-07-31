Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate of Flight Safety, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has asked the people for the safe disposal of animal offal and remains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to avoid potential hazard to the PAF aircraft and aircrew, especially during take-off and landing.

Through the awareness message, PAF has appealed to the people for safe disposal of sacrificial animals’ offal and remains as the carcasses and remains of sacrificial animals dumped near PAF bases can attract a large number of big as well as small birds, making them a potential hazard to the PAF aircraft and aircrew, especially during take-off and landing. “The bird strike can cause emergency situations, and damage the aircraft besides causing loss of precious lives and property on ground,” said the PAF. It also urged the people to pack the animals’ offal and leftovers in garbage bags and bury them at the designated places.