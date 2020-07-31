Share:

Pakistan Army has been summoned in Karachi to deal with the urban flooding situation in the business hub of the country, announced the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the armed forces were summoned in the city to assist the civil administration in dealing with the urban flooding situation.

In another development, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today after Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked him to clean rain-hit Karachi. According to the CM House spokesman, the meeting was also attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

They discussed the situation developed in the city in the aftermath of the two-day rainfall that saw urban flooding in parts of the city.