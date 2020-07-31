Share:

Pakistan has invited a declaration by Afghan Taliban for a three-day truce on the event of Eidul-Azha and a comparative complementary articulation by Afghan government.

In an announcement in Islamabad, Foreign Office said Pakistan accepts this is a positive improvement towards propelling the objective of a tranquil and stable Afghanistan, and expectation that further advances will be taken to actualize the US-Taliban Peace Agreement prompting Intra-Afghan exchanges.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan stays focused on a serene, steady, majority rule, prosperous and joined Afghanistan, content with itself and with its neighbors.