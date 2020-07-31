Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday has announced to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5 (Wednesday) to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping special status of the valley.

While holding press conference, the foreign minister said that shining India has been turned into burning India.

Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts, he added.

FM Qureshi asserted that Kashmiri people are facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year. We are going to change the name of Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway, he told.

He reiterated government’s resolve that entire Pakistani nation stands by with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

FM Qureshi further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 5 to highlight efforts of Kashmiri people for freedom movement.

The minister said coronavirus lockdown has realized the world about difficulties being faced by the Kashmiri people who were under siege even before virus outbreak.

Pakistan’s political leadership is united on the Kashmir issue and Indian attempts to jeopardize this unanimity have been foiled, he went on to say.