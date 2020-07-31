Share:

The cattle markets across the country are witnessing crowds for the purchase of sacrificial animals as Pakistanis prepare to celebrate Eidul-Azha tomorrow (Saturday).

Beautifully decorated with colorful laces and other stuffs, the sacrificial animals are attracting large number of people including children to the markets.

However, this time, the buyers have been advised by the local administrations to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid contracting coronavirus.

On the other hand, Eidul-Azha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Europe and gulf countries with religious fervor and simplicity.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid prayers have been offered at Masjid-e-Nabvi and the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Muslims living in Turkey have offered Eidul-Azha prayers at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia. It’s the first time that Eid prayers have been taken place since the iconic building was reconverted to a mosque earlier this month