MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration gave briefing to parliamentarians about cleanliness plan evolved for Eid ul Azha. Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, CM’s Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, DC Aamer Khattak and local MPAs were present. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan while briefing said that 2394 workers would perform duty on Eid ul Adha. A total of 420 vehicles from which 203 company vehicles and 217 vehicles taken on rent would be used to lift animal offal.

He said that 11000 face masks arrangement was made while three masks to be given to each worker daily. City was divided into 14 sectors while two loader rickshaws and one pick up to be provided to each union council.

A sum of 14 awareness camps was also set-up for awareness of citizens. Trenches digging has also been completed to dump sacrificial animals’ offal. The complaint cell number 1139 will remain operational round the clock during three days of Eid.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik asked parliamentarians to visit city during Eid days. He said that there was better team work in MWMC. Every type of cooperation will be extended with company workers to keep cleanliness in the city, said Javed Akhtar. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamer Khattak said that company had made better preparations regarding cleanliness as compare to previous year.