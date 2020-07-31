Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that people living in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

Talking to media here on Thursday, the minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his aides are unaware of the ground realities; they should remember the reality that people living in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

He said that questions have always been raised about the truthfulness of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his family.

Bilawal should inform public how his family had bought Surrey Palace and other properties abroad, said Senator Shibli Faraz. The minister also stated that what has become of Swiss accounts and who manoeuvred money laundering for the Omni Group.

The minister also underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan built assets with honesty and through transparent means.

Commenting on the Karachi crisis, the information minister said that everyone knows who is responsible for the prevailing mess in Karachi.

He also underlined that Imran Khan will not succumb to blackmailing of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister said that Bilawal has no moral reason to talk about corruption.

The minister said that the prime minister set a precedent of social work ahead of joining his political career. He served the nation to the best by initiating welfare projects in the country.

He also said that Imran khan ahead of coming into politics provided money trails and established a transparent career.