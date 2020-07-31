Share:

PM Imran Khan has encouraged the individuals to carefully observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) on Eidul-Azha to contain the spread of corona virus.

In an online networking message, he said penance of unnecessary visits to friends and family will guarantee protected and favored Eid for everybody.

The Prime Minister said Eidul-Azha is about penance and through our adherence to SOP's, we can be friend in need of mankind.

He encouraged the individuals to go outside on Eid when it is essential and required.